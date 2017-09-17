I Said It: 9.18.17

Several players addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday, one day after the thrilling 19-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.



Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



“Growing up watching Olindo Mare, all those guys. Watching those guys kick, I always though it would be pretty cool to do so and now I’m here. It’s pretty awesome.” — Kicker Cody Parkey grew up a Dolphins fan in Jupiter, Florida, and is living out the dream of playing for his hometown team.





— Cody Parkey is now 6-for-6 in his career on field goal attempts of 50 yards or beyond.



“I think they all learned my name yesterday.” — Cody Parkey certainly endeared himself to his new teammates with his heroics Sunday.





— Safety Reshad Jones played in his first regular season game Sunday since going on injured reserve last October.



“It’s a tough league to win in. Anytime we go on the road and come out with a W, no matter what it looks like, we’ll take it.” — Reshad Jones understands the NFL does not award style points.





— Tackle Ja’Wuan James credits Adam Gase for the Dolphins’ ability to overcome any challenge.



“His leadership is crazy out there. His confidence and the confidence he instills in everybody else around him is pretty cool to see.” — Ja’Wuan James was impressed with the way Jay Cutler took charge in the huddle.



“We knew the plan the whole time and we knew how I was going to feel and the plan we were going to stick to. We stayed true to it and here we are today.” — Mike Pouncey said he felt great the day after his first game since last November.





— Mike Pouncey was happy with the running game against the Chargers defense.



“Week 1 was just the start of what I can do for the rest of the season. As long as I stay healthy, the sky is the limit.” — Mike Pouncey wasn’t totally satisfied with his performance, saying there’s always things for him to improve.

— Mike Hull talked about the defense’s ability to stop the Chargers running game.



“It was crazy. I wasn’t even thinking about that until we were out there. We were a little thin, but we made it work with what we had.” — This was Mike Hull’s reaction when he realized the Dolphins would have only four linebackers active against the Chargers.



