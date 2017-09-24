I Said It: 9.25.17

Here were some of the player comments from the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University that stood out Monday, along with some perspective:“Nobody is trying to disrespect the flag or the military. I appreciate, I love being here. I love being in this country. It's just a tough situation. We needed to come together. We needed to come together.” — Guardoffered his take on the issue involving the national anthem.“Of course, with everything that happened yesterday, that’s going to be the first thing to blame — like our head wasn't in it. At the end of the day, we just didn't get the job done. We just got our butts kicked. It had nothing to do with anything else.” - Jermon Bushrod refused to buy into the idea that pre-game distractions affected the Dolphins’ performance against the Jets.“It was an important game. It was an important day and we didn’t step up. We didn’t — and I say we, I always start with myself first — we didn’t get the job done at all.” — Jermon Bushrod said the loss was particularly disappointing because it was a division game.“When you don't win, when you don't play the way that you're supposed to, the way that you feel that you need to, then it's not going to be a good Monday.” — This was not a happy day for Jermon Bushrod and his teammates.

— Safety Reshad Jones says the Dolphins need to put the Jets game behind them. “We did do bad. We didn’t win a game. We didn’t do enough to win a football game.



“That game was a battle of field position. If we could have gotten a key stop, flip the field, the offense would have been able to do something.” — Cornerback Byron Maxwell said a poor performance on third down on both sides was costly against the Jets.





— Reshad Jones didn’t find any solace in any of the positive things the defense did against the Jets.





“It was a great feeling. It’s always a great feeling once you get the chance to start. Anyone will tell you that.” — Davon Godchaux made his first NFL start against the Jets.

— Defensive tackle Davon Gochaux said he watched the game film on the flight back from New York.





