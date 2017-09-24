I Said It: 9.25.17

“Nobody is trying to disrespect the flag or the military. I appreciate, I love being here. I love being in this country. It's just a tough situation. We needed to come together. We needed to come together.” — Guard
“Of course, with everything that happened yesterday, that’s going to be the first thing to blame — like our head wasn't in it. At the end of the day, we just didn't get the job done. We just got our butts kicked. It had nothing to do with anything else.” - Jermon Bushrod refused to buy into the idea that pre-game distractions affected the Dolphins’ performance against the Jets.
“It was an important game. It was an important day and we didn’t step up. We didn’t — and I say we, I always start with myself first — we didn’t get the job done at all.” — Jermon Bushrod said the loss was particularly disappointing because it was a division game.
“When you don't win, when you don't play the way that you're supposed to, the way that you feel that you need to, then it's not going to be a good Monday.” — This was not a happy day for Jermon Bushrod and his teammates.
— Safety
“That game was a battle of field position. If we could have gotten a key stop, flip the field, the offense would have been able to do something.” — Cornerback
— Reshad Jones didn’t find any solace in any of the positive things the defense did against the Jets.
“It was a great feeling. It’s always a great feeling once you get the chance to start. Anyone will tell you that.” —
— Defensive tackle Davon Gochaux said he watched the game film on the flight back from New York.