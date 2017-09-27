I Said It: 9.27.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback, running back, defensive tackle, linebackerall addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“I just don’t want to have a setback. We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and I just want to make sure he’s healthy, ready to go and can help us.” — Adam Gase explained why he’s going to err on the side of caution with linebacker“If I had the answer to that, a lot of people would be coming to me for that one. You do the best you can.” — Adam Gase understands the difficult task of facing Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

— Ndamukong Suh has no issues with the amount of travel the Dolphins have been forced to do.“We just expect for him to continue to play hard and practice hard like he does. He was out there flying around like he normally is, making plays and being a big part of this defense.” — Ndamukong Suh says things are like they’ve always been when it comes to linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

says the Dolphins are going to deal with the tough traveling schedule that was forced on them by Hurricane Irma.“I think we’re capable of scoring a lot of points and we haven’t lived up to that so far. I wouldn’t say we’re frustrated. We’re just in a position that we know where we have to go. This is our floor. We haven’t really been playing up to our potential.” — Jarvis Landry admits the offense hasn’t lived up to expectations so far in 2017.

— Jay Ajayi says the Dolphins have no time to dwell on the loss against the Jets.“It’s exciting, man, getting to go home. My whole family is flying out. It’s a special thing. I think it’ll be even more special and I get there and it’s about to kick off and all that. I think that’ll be a great moment for me and my family as well.” — Jay Ajayi understandably is exciting about playing in his native England this weekend.“It’s very frustrating. One touchdown I don’t think tells the story of what kind of offense we believe we are. I think that’s a very talented offense that’s got a lot of weapons. And for us not to put in the end zone is frustrating, but we know it’s time.” — Jay Ajayi wants to see the offense performing the way it was expected to.“As a whole, offensively, we’ve just got to play better. That starts with me, so I’ve got to get back to work and help everyone stay on time and be efficient offensively.” — Jay Cutler stepped up when discussing the issues on offense against the Jets.“That’s fun. Frequent flyer miles will add up, huh?” — Jay Cutler had a different take on all the traveling the Dolphins have been doing.

— Jay Cutler can’t say exactly when it will happen, but he remains confident the offense will start producing before long.“I just want to say sorry to all the fans, the Miami Dolphins, to everyone. I’m just happy to be back here. Sorry to the organization. I’m just happy to be a Miami Dolphins. I just want to play football and just be the best I can be.” — Lawrence Timmons made a statement at the start of his press conference.