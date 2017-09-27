I Said It: 9.28.17

Head coach Adam Gase and coordinators Darren Rizzi, Matt Burke and Clyde Christensen addressed the media before practice Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



“He looked good, brought the energy he always brings.”

— Adam Gase liked what he saw from Lawrence Timmons in practice Wednesday.





— Adam Gase liked the practice the Dolphins had Wednesday.



“I want the offense to be stronger than what it’s been. I feel I owe that to them.”

— Adam Gase feels a responsibility to the Dolphins defense.





— Adam Gase is not worried about any possible distractions affecting Jay Ajayi .



“The biggest thing is getting sleep and making sure when Sunday comes you make it official as normal as possible.”

— This is Adam Gase’s message to his players as they prepare to fly to London.



“It was a little bit of a crazy deal because Cody played two plays, the first play of the game and the last play of the game.”

— Darren Rizzi pointed out the odd game Cody Parkey had against the Jets when he had the opening kickoff and an extra-point attempt.



“As far as my confidence in Jakeem, certainly from last year it’s better.”

— Darren Rizzi was asked about having Jakeem Grant field a punt close to the Dolphins end zone, something that routinely was handled last season by Jarvis Landry .



“I really think we’re doing it the right way. I like our plan going into it.”

— Darren Rizzi understands there are two schools of thought when it comes to deciding when to fly to London, which the Dolphins are doing Thursday night.



— Darren Rizzi would like to see punter Matt Haack be a bit more consistent, but thinks the rookie has a bright future.







— Clyde Christensen is expected a much better performance from the Dolphins this week.



“He is getting a little something, but our intention is to keep playing him more.” — Clyde Christensen is still looking to find ways to get Jakeem Grant more involved on offense.



“It’s a good room. We’ve got some veteran players. They would tell you they can play better than that.”

— Clyde Christensen believes the Dolphins can get more production from their tight ends.



“Better ingredients, better sandwich, right? The better everyone playing individually, better unit. We need people to play winning football.”

— Clyde Christensen says improvement will come on offense with every player winning his individual battle.



“He’s played a lot of football. He can run, hit, everything. He’s an important part of our defense.”

— Matt Burke is happy to have linebacker Lawrence Timmons back.



“I give serious thought every week to personnel lineup.”

— This was Matt Burke’s response when asked whether he was contemplating any lineup changes in the secondary.



“The quarterback. If we take him away, we’ll be all right. He’s a great quarterback obviously. He’s done it for a long time.”

— Matt Burke joked about Drew Brees when asked what’s the first thing a defense should try to take away from the New Orleans offense.



“I feel good about where we’ve been in the run game. I feel like we’ve had success. It’s been a point of emphasis and the guys have bought into it.”

— Matt Burke isn’t big on stats, but he likes what he has seen from the run defense.





