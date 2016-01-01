I Said It: 9.29.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback Jay Cutler and running back Jay Ajayi addressed the media after the Dolphins’ light practice in London on Friday.



Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:







— Adam Gase explained the decision to fly to London on Thursday night.



“We have really certain ways that we’ll play for any kind of weather. Our guys have done a good job; any time we’ve had to adjust, they’ve handled it.”

— Adam Gase was told the forecast for Sunday in London calls for a rainy day.



“I don’t think he feels pressure. I think Jay is more about applying it.”

— Adam Gase doesn’t buy into the notion of Jay Ajayi feeling pressure because he’ll be playing in his native country.



“I’m sure it helps grow the NFL. There’s no doubt coming over here, new fans and a new experience for a lot of people, and it gives the players a chance to see a different country and a different culture and it’s good for us.”

— Jay Cutler offered his thoughts on NFL games in London.



“The emoji, man, that was really cool to see that. I was pretty thankful for that.”

— Jay Ajayi likes the new Twitter emoji that shows up with the hashtag #JayTrain.





— Jay Ajayi had a big smile on his face when he talked about playing in London with his parents and siblings making the trip overseas as well.“I’ve got a few celebrations. Gotta get in the end zone first, though.”— Jay Ajayi was asked if he had anything planned for Sunday if he scores a touchdown.

— Jay Ajayi has been pretty clear for a while now that Arsenal is his favorite European soccer team.“I don’t know, I probably would have been chasing that Arsenal shirt trying to get on there.”— Jay Ajayi was introduced to American football after moving to Texas, which changed the path of his sports life.“I think London is not far away from it. I think of course the fans are here for it. The games have been selling out, so that’s been huge. If anything, the NFL is excited with what London’s appeal is and I think if there’s a place to go, I think London would definitely show up and accept a football team over here.”— Jay Ajayi thinks London is ready to have its own NFL team.“We’ve been taking a lot of trips. Frequent-flyer miles are up. But we take with stride. The Saints, they don’t care that we’ve flown all the way, did all the other stuff, hurricane. They’re just going to come out and play against us. We can’t care, either. We’ve got to go play.”— Jay Ajayi isn’t about to start looking for excuses because of the Dolphins’ travel schedule so far this season.