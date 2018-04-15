I Said It: April 16, 2017

Challenge Celebrity Golf Tournament at Turnberry Isle Miami on Friday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— The 2017 season featured a breakout performance by running back, who became the lead back late in the season and ended up leading the NFL in rushing yards over the final five weeks. Drake, a 2016 third-round pick, is hoping that was just the start for him and he can duplicate that kind of performance over a full season.“Just having him on this team, to help the team win more games, and to help myself become a better person, I felt like he’s definitely going to help me do that.”— Drake is excited about the idea of teaming up with new running back, the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history. Drake said he met Gore at a signing session in Virginia and aspires to have the kind of longevity Gore has had in the NFL.





— Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux had a really impressive rookie season after joining the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick out of LSU, but he’s looking for bigger and better things in 2018. With Ndamukong Suh no longer on the roster, Godchaux is expected to play an even bigger role for the Dolphins defense.



“We’re teammates, man. We’ve got one goal in mind, that’s a championship. We’re happy to have him on Sundays. Sunday, Monday, Thursday. Whatever day it is, we’re happy to have him on our sideline.”



— Cornerback Bobby McCain couldn’t help but laugh when he was asked whether he had spent time with wide receiver Danny Amendola since he signed with the Dolphins. McCain and Amendola were involved in an altercation in the Dolphins-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium last November that resulted in McCain’s ejection. That’s all forgotten now that they’re both on the same side and will try to help each other win games.





— McCain was impressive in coverage for most of the 2017 season when he started seven games and had two interceptions, but he’s looking for more takeaways this fall. McCain is a key part of what has the makings of a very good cornerback group.



