I Said It: August 11, 2017

Here were the comments from Head Coach Adam Gase and some Dolphins players after the 23-20 preseason victory against the Atlanta Falcons that stood out, along with some perspective:“That wasn’t really what the play was meant for, but he made a good adjustment and made a great play.”— Adam Gase saw another example of’s development on his 33-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.“All of our young guys tried to play as fast as they could. We tried to stay very basic, let our guys play fast, and show us where they’re at.”— Adam Gase liked the overall performance of his young players.

— Defensive endsaw limited action but enjoyed his time on the field.“I think from watching from the sideline, before I saw the film, I think there’s a lot of players out there who have a good opportunity to make this team.”— Defensive end Cameron Wake liked the energy he saw from his younger teammates.

— Rookie wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow had the biggest play of the night with his 99-yard touchdown reception.“I was really trying to catch my breath but it was good to see all the guys right there by my side. It was a blessing.”— Damore’ea Stringfellow had an escort of joyous running with him down the sideline as he completed his 99-yard touchdown.

— Rookiehad a solid performance after getting the start at defensive tackle.“I’ve been playing football my whole life, just try not to think so much and just get off the ball and go.”— Davon Godchaux tried to keep things simple for his first NFL game.

— Quarterbackwas watching from the sideline whenthrew the long touchdown pass to Damore’ea Stringfellow.“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 99-yard touchdown. That guy is having a good camp. He’s just got to stick with it, stay in the playbook and he’ll do just fine.”— QBhas been impressed in practice with the work of Damore’ea Stringfellow.

— Leonte Carroo made a terrific adjustment on his first-half touchdown catch.