I Said It: August 12, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, center Mike Pouncey , defensive end Andre Branch and linebacker Mike Hull were among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Saturday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:







— Adam Gase was happy to get Mike Pouncey into team drills for the first time this training camp.



“We’re just trying to get back in that game-day feel. That’s kind of our routine.”

— Adam Gase spent a lot of time during team drills having one-on-one conversations with quarterback Jay Cutler .







— Adam Gase says intangibles was just one reason why it was important for the team to be able to re-sign defensive end Andre Branch.



“Jay is a pro. I’m a pro. We’ve both been doing this for a long time, so we’ll do it good whenever we’re both in there.”

— Mike Pouncey has no concerns about getting on the same page with new quarterback Jay Cutler.



— Mike Pouncey spoke about the anticipation he had before taking part in team drills for the first time this camp.

“Considering where I was when this whole process started, it felt great to be out there today.”

— Mike Pouncey was understandably thrilled to take part in team drills Saturday for the first time since last November.







— Mike Pouncey is ready for game action.



“I think this team has shown that adversity doesn’t change us. Just keep getting better each and every day, that’s our motto, and keep moving forward.”

— Andre Branch likes the way the Dolphins have overcome adversity since Adam Gase took over as head coach.







— Mike Hull says he’s not dwelling on the fact he didn’t get drafted despite being an All-Big Ten linebacker but it does serve as extra motivation.

“I definitely got better from whenever I came into the league but I'm still continuing to grow every day, work on my skills fine-tuning everything in the defense.”

— Mike Hull says he’s gotten progressively better as a linebacker since joining the Dolphins.