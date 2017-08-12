I Said It: August 13, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback, defensive tackleand linebackerwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“Those guys know the standard that’s really been set by the leaders of that room. That’s a tough group to please.”— Adam Gase likes the way the young defensive linemen have stepped up to the challenge of meetings the expectations of the veterans in terms of how they work and how they practice.

— Adam Gase likes the progress he has seen with centerin his comeback from a hip injury.“I’m so far from there. I’m trying to get to tomorrow.”— Adam Gase understands there will be difficult roster decisions to make, but he’s not concerning himself with that at this time.

— Ndamukong Suh has plenty of respect for the Dolphins’ third-year linebacker.“He’s just a willing learner, which is what I love most about him. When people teach him things, whether it’s myself, Cam, Branch, Coach T (Terrell Williams, DL), Coach Dre (Andre Carter, assistant DL), he just soaks it up.”— Rookie defensive tacklehas been impressed a lot of folks, including Ndamukong Suh.“It could be three weeks, it could be three days. Kind of when it clicks, it clicks.”— Jay Cutler isn’t sure when the chemistry will be established with his wide receivers, but he’s confident it will happen at some point.

— Jay Cutler likes his new group of wide receivers in Miami.“It feels like I've been here for two weeks and I don't think I've been here a week yet. I don't know if it's going fast or slow but it's going.”— Jay Cutler has been dealing with the challenge of adjusting to an entirely new situation.

— Kiko Alonso says moving outside or inside would not be a challenge for him.“He’s just a scrappy guy. He gets the job done and he’s physical and aggressive and he’s just scrappy. He’s a wrestler. He’s a wrestler type football (player).”— Kiko Alonso said aggressiveness is what stands out in’s game at linebacker.“It’s a little different but — I know I tell you guys a million times — you go see ball, get ball.”— Kiko Alonso said the goal is the same whether he’s playing inside or outside linebacker.