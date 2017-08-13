I Said It: August 14, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, center, defensive endand linebackerwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— This is the biggest thing Adam Gase has noticed when it comes to’s development.“I’m all over the place with these guys. I’m just trying to be the best team player ever.”— Lawrence Timmons isn’t concerned about where he’s going to be asked to play on defense.

— Adam Gase discussed the progress ofsince he joined the Dolphins.“The No. 1 thing is just to go. I think I was really hesitant. I was kind of hesitant and didn’t want to mess up, whatever. My best attribute is my speed, so get off the ball and then reacting, playing instinctively and not thinking about things too much.”— First-round pick Charles Harris picked out the biggest thing he learned about his preseason debut from watching film.“He’s definitely the monk on our team. He knows a lot of things off the field. He has a lot of information about, just about life off the field so it’s always great to have somebody like that in your locker room.”— Charles Harris says veteran defensive endhas been a big help, on and off the field.

— This is the identity Adam Gase wants his defense to have.“The best part is being able to say I’m a Miami Dolphin, to be honest. I keep telling everybody, that process I went through is a long one.”— Mike Pouncey talked about the best part of being back in team drills after the injury he sustained last November.“They joke around and give me a hard time when I have days off, but they understand what I went through this whole process.”— Mike Pouncey says he’s endured some good-natured ribbing from his teammates about his practice schedule.

— Mike Pouncey says there’s a simple reason he enjoys signing autographs.