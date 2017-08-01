I Said It: August 2, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback, safetyand cornerbackwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Head Coach Adam Gase explained how he decided safety Reshad Jones was ready to start practicing.“We’re just trying to find the right spot for him. We just want to give him his best chance to be able to contribute on defense because we know what he can do special teams.”— Adam Gase explained whyhas been getting a lot of work at cornerback after lining up mostly at safety during his NFL career.

— Adam Gase is hoping to find a way to maximize’s skills in 2017.“Right now I just want him to play ball and not worry about what’s going to happen in September.”— Adam Gase said the coaching staff hasn’t quite reached the point where it has formulated a game plan forduring his eight-game league suspension.

“The fine-tune process is testing ourselves and pushing the limits and testing boundaries.”

— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill says being more comfortable in the offense has meant being more aggressive in training camp.

— Ryan Tannehill cautioned against thinking his friendly demeanor with the media means he can’t get fired up on the field.“I haven’t had the pads on in a while. It feels good to be out here running around with my teammates, get my feet wet a little bit.”— Reshad Jones was happy to take part in a practice in pads for the first time since he went on injured reserve last October.

— Reshad Jones has high hopes for the Dolphins in 2017.“It’s a scary feeling, scary moment. It could have been worse and it’s a blessing that it’s not.”— Cornerback Bobby McCain was a full participant in practice Wednesday, three days after going down holding a knee.

— Bobby McCain didn’t stop atandwhen he talked about the Dolphins’ many offense weapons, addingand