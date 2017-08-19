I Said It: August, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback Jay Cutler , defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh , linebackers Kiko Alonso and Rey Maualuga , and cornerback Byron Maxwell were among those who addressed the media Monday after the joint practice with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:





— Adam Gase likes the idea of his players experiencing something different by practicing against another team.



“This is a good experience for our guys and it’s good they get a chance to hang out.”

— Along with the benefits of working against another team, Adam Gase likes what a road trip like this can do from a team-building perspective.



“He’s a guy that’s been in our program for a minute here and he’s done a good job of finding a way to get better every day and I’ve really been impressed.”

— Adam Gase likes the progress he has seen from first-year offensive lineman Jesse Davis .





— Adam Gase talked about the addition of linebacker Rey Maualuga.



“I think it’s good for me just to get more game simulations out there and just play more football.” — Jay Cutler enjoyed the opportunity to practice against another team.



“For me, the whole last two weeks have been kind of whirlwind. Been a lot of football, but it’s been fun.”

— It indeed has been quite the ride for Jay Cutler since he signed with the Dolphins.







— Jay Cutler says Adam Gase hasn’t changed much since the two were together in Chicago in 2015.



“I always missed it. … I was just lucky enough that something like this happened for me.”

— Jay Cutler obviously is happy with his decision to sign with the Dolphins and return to playing football.



“I'm glad they made that choice. It worked out for both of us. They got a quarterback, and I'm on a winning team.”

— Byron Maxwell was asked for his perspective on the 2016 trade that sent him and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins and paved the way for the Eagles to draft quarterback Carson Wentz second overall last year.



“I think the things that happened in Philly made me a better leader in Miami.”

— Byron Maxwell spent only one season with the Eagles, but he said it was beneficial for him.



“It’s a big emphasis, not only for me, I think it’s a big emphasis for this team.”

— Jarvis Landry is hoping for more touchdowns in the red zone in 2017.

— Kiko Alonso likes the benefits of practicing against another team.



“Being able to go against an elite offensive line is great for our defensive line, especially our young guys and myself, just get a good gauge for where we’re at right now.”

— Ndamukong Suh liked going up against the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.



“It’s all about getting hard, good work and that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish this first day and look forward to following that tomorrow.”

— Ndamukong Suh liked what he saw from the first practice against the Eagles.







— New linebacker Rey Maualuga referenced the popular animated movie to described what he can bring to the Dolphins defense.



“It takes a while to get adjusted to this humidity and this heat, but hopefully it won't take too long for me.”

— Rey Maualuga realizes playing in Miami isn’t quite the same as playing in Cincinnati.