I Said It: August 3, 2017

Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
— WR coach Shawn Jefferson clearly has high hopes for
“You guys know how I feel about him. I love
— Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is a big fan of his backup quarterback, but he’s hoping he never has to use him in a game.
“He looks at home there. He is what we all thought he was and he has a chance to be really good.”
— Clyde Christensen says
— Shawn Jefferson listed some reasons that make
“He’s one of the most improved guys we’ve had. I think we can get some big plays out of him.”
— Clyde Christensen is happy with the progress made by
“He’s a pro. And I think all you guys understand that.”
— Bo Hardegree holds backup quarterback Matt Moore in high regard.
“I’m looking forward to watching him and David (Fales) play when we hit the preseason.”
— Bo Hardegree says 2016 seventh-round pick
“We have three talented receivers and the good thing about it is that they work.”
— Shawn Jefferson believes his wide receiver trio of Jarvis Landry,
— Shawn Jefferson likes what Kenny Stills brings to the wide receiver position.
“The beauty about the running backs that we have is that I think they’re all three-down backs.”
— Running backs coach Danny Barrett likes the versatility he has with
“(He has been) more reliable, more dependable, being where he’s supposed to be.”
— Danny Barrett says Kenyan Drake has made big strides in his second camp with the mental aspect of the game.