I Said It: August 4, 2017

Posted 2 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Head Coach Adam Gase, associate head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, defensive coordinator Matt Burke, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, linebackers coach Frank Bush, defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo and quarterback Matt Moore addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Friday.

Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“Seeing how hard he worked to be back out here, go through the spring, a lot of the things that he did to make sure that everything was good and he felt great. It caught him off guard a little bit and just kind of seeing him like that, that was tough.”
— Adam Gase addressed the disappointment of Ryan Tannehill’s injury on a personal level.


— Matt Moore is ready to handle whatever role is coming his way.

“I’ve seen a big difference in him. I’ve seen a guy a lot more confident, he’s moving a lot better. I’m real excited to see in these games.”
— Darren Rizzi said he has noticed a big difference on special teams in second-year defensive back Jordan Lucas.


— Terrell Williams likes the example that Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake set for the team’s young defensive linemen.

“They’ve really laid a nice foundation. Their work ethic has been outstanding.”
— Darren Rizzi likes the example being set by core special teams players Michael Thomas, Walt Aikens, Damien Williams, Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt.

“Bobby is right where we want him to be.”
— Matt Burke says nickel cornerback Bobby McCain has been having a “great camp.”

“He definitely has a skill set that we like. He can really run, he’s long, he’s got instincts. I like what I see so far.”
— Lou Anarumo likes the potential of rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley.


— Terrell Williams has had a favorable early impression of rookie defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

“He’s very serious about football. He wants to get things right. He takes a lot of pride in being right.” — Frank Bush says rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan has the right mental approach.

