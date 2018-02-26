I Said It: Coach Gase Meets With The Media

- Head Coach Adam Gase conducted a media session at the NFL scouting combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday. Here were some of his comments that stood out along with some perspective.

- The Dolphins currently have eight picks in the 2018 NFL draft and Gase made clear the approach when it comes to the 11th overall selection. The Dolphins' last three first-round picks were used on wide receiver DeVante Parker (2015), tackle Laremy Tunsil (2016) and defensive end Charles Harris (2017).

- Gase has no problems borrowing from other teams when it comes to his offense and there certainly are worse teams to emulate than the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Dolphins got the chance to see the Eagles up close last August when the teams held joint practices before their preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson, as most Dolphins fans know, was the Dolphins quarterback on the day Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula became the winningest coach in NFL history with a victory at Philadelphia.* * *

- The Dolphins got a lot of production from their 2017 rookie class, including a strong group of undrafted free agents. Among the rookies who started games for the Dolphins were defensive tackle, cornerbackand linebacker. The rookie contributions could have been even greater had it not been for the season-ending injuries that sidelined linebackerand wide receiver* * *- This is along the lines of saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone, which is what happened for the Dolphins when it comes to quarterback. Gase left no doubt about his feelings regarding Tannehill and what his loss to a knee injury did to the team in 2017.* * *

- With Matt Patricia becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions after serving as Patriots defensive coordinator, Gase was asked about the challenge of making the move from coordinator to head coach. After talking about the challenge of managing one's time, Gase talked about his relationship with Patricia, who he will see again in 2018 when the Dolphins face the Detroit Lions.