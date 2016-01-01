I Said It: Daniel Kilgore

New Dolphins centerspoke to South Florida media via conference call Friday. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:* * *

- Kilgore was traded a month to the Dolphins after signing a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers and right after they signed former New York Giants center Weston Richburg as a free agent. It made for a roller coaster of emotions for Kilgore, though he's happy with the final outcome.

- Kilgore had no prior relationship with Head Coach Adam Gase, but the word about Gase and how well he relates to players has spread around the league, so Kilgore had some idea what to expect before meeting Gase.* * *

"Ultimately I had the goal of starting my career there and finishing my career there. This happening, I don't regret. This is a new chapter for my family and I."- Kilgore spent the past seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but now he's looking for a long and prosperous stay in his new home.