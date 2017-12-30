I Said It: Dolphins - Bills

found out shortly after the end of the Dolphins game that he had won the NFL reception title after beating out Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald with 112 catches to 109. Landry joined O.J. McDuffie as the only players in franchise history to lead the NFL in catches. Landry did it by breaking his own team record of 110 catches, which he set in 2015. Landry now has the top three receiving seasons in team history, with 112, 110 and 94 in 2016. This speaks to Landry’s incredible consistency and ability to get open, traits he has shown since joining the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.* * *

ended his ninth NFL season with 1.5 sacks against Buffalo, pushing his season total to 10.5. It was the fifth time in nine NFL seasons that Wake reached double digits in sacks, and that includes each of the last two years. It’s an indication that Wake obviously can still perform at a high level despite being in his mid-30s. Given his age, Wake was asked after the game Sunday whether he was playing on continuing to play, and his answer left little doubt where he stands.* * *

— Quarterbackmade his first regular season appearance for the Dolphins after Head Coach Adam Gase decided to turn to him following the first series of the game. Fales, who was impressive during the preseason, really got his game going in the second half. He almost rallied the Dolphins back from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit by engineering touchdown drives of 75 and 68 yards, showing in the process the ability to extend plays with his mobility and nice touch on his passes. Fales, who rejoined the Dolphins after Cutler was injured against the Jets on Oct. 22, could find himself battling for a role next summer.