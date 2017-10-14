I Said It: Dolphins - Falcons

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the 20-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:





- Head Coach Adam Gase admires the resiliency his players keep showing.“Once we got into end zone once, that sideline got lively quick.”— Head Coach Adam noticed a big difference in his players after they cut the deficit to 17-7 in the third quarter.“They just fought. They kept playing every play. Every play they played through the whistle.”— Adam Gase liked the fight he saw in his offensive linemen.“I guess I just have a lot of faith in our defense. Once we cross the 50, if we’re anywhere near it, we’ll probably go for it.”— Adam Gase explained his philosophy when it comes to going for it on fourth down.“Resilient, plain and simple as that. I think those guys understand what they have.”has respect for his teammates on the offensive line.“I can’t look at the big picture. We’re 3-2. We’re making strides.”— Ndamukong Suh is keeping his focus on one game at a time.

— Ndamukong Suh expects safetyto come up with big plays on defense.

liked what he saw from his teammates in the locker room at halftime.“We’re starting to get some rhythm offensively. We’re starting to see how it can be done and how it should be done.”— Jay Cutler sees signs of progress on offense.

— Jay Cutler likes’s toughness and competitiveness.“We can’t be satisfied with this game. We’ve got to look at our mistakes and move on.”— Jay Cutler believes there’s more for the Dolphins to accomplish.



— Reshad Jones is excited about the possibilities on defense.





“They’re veteran guys. They know what it’s supposed to look like. They’re a big help to us on the defensive side of the ball.”

— Reshad Jones like what veteran linebackers Lawrence Timmons and Rey Maualuga have brought to the defense.



— Cameron Wake believes the Dolphins made a statement against Atlanta.



“That’s definitely one that’s going to make you feel good for a little while.”

— Cameron Wake says he and his teammates should enjoy the victory against Atlanta.





— Cameron Wake prefers letting his play answer the question of how he feels.“We just had to settle down and play our style of offense and just come out and trust what we do.”says the difference in the defense in the second half was simple.“It definitely builds our confidence. I feel like we can play with anybody in his league.”— Cordrea Tankersley believes the victory against the Falcons showed what kind of team the Dolphins can be.

enjoyed getting a heavy workload against Atlanta.“We have a lot of great personalities on this team that have been able to instill that culture.”— Jay Ajayi likes the way the Dolphins are able to handle distractions.“That’s a huge win for us. Those are the kind of games that can get you on a run.”— Jay Ajayi is hoping the victory against Atlanta can mean a lot in the long run.