I Said It: Dolphins - Titans

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium:



“That was really impressive to see, how they just came out and decided they were going to dominate the game and they did. That’s what we’re looking for every week.”

— Head Coach Adam Gase had every reason to be pleased with the performance of the defense.







— Linebacker Lawrence Timmons likes the room for growth on defense.



“If guys would do their job, catch the ball, block the right guys, give the quarterback a chance to do something ... Jay is way down on the list of things going wrong.”

— Adam Gase says too much blame for the offensive problems is being placed on quarterback Jay Cutler .



“Outstanding. Those guys are playing with energy, emotion, passion, inspiring football. The offense needs to get to that level.”

— Running back Jay Ajayi wants to see the offense pick up its game.





— William Hayes had no time to waste on feeling too satisfied after the defensive performance against Tennessee.

— Lawrence Timmons is a big fan of the linemen playing in front of him.

