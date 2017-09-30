I Said It: Dolphins-Saints

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the 20-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London:



“Every time we get something fixed, something else pops up. We’ve to figure out what’s going on, and we’ve got to do it quick.”

“We’re all on offense a little humbled, a little embarrassed. Two games like that and we feel like we’re better. There’s a lot of individual talent on that side of the ball.”

— QB Jay Cutler is confident the offense will rebound.



“It’s just one thing after another. It’s hard on offensive football and we’ve got to get it figured out. I don’t know the answer and we’ve got a lot of guys in there trying to figure it out.”

“This is my third time over here. I’m used to it. There’s really no excuses on my part or anybody else’s part.”

“It’ll come. We’ve just got to keep working at it.”

— Safety Reshad Jones believes the Dolphins will turn things around.



“We’re losing, so we’ve got to do more on our side of the ball. We’ve got to step it up, too. When the offense is not doing good, we’ve got to raise our play.”

“Our defense is playing well and we’re not helping them out. And that sucks for the D.”

“I would have loved to have a great game for my family, have a great game to be able to come back here. Even with all that being said, this was our next opportunity to get a win.”

— Jay Ajayi enjoyed his return to London, but he’s not about to consider the trip a success.



“Regardless of routine, it shouldn’t matter (because) we have zero points on the board. It’s going to be good to get back to Miami, but what happens if we go to Miami and don’t score points? We need to do our job on offense.”

