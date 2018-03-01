I Said It: Friday At The Combine

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and specialists addressed the media at the scouting combine Friday. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

- This was among the comments made by Louisville's Lamar Jackson regarding reports that some NFL teams would be asking him to work out at wide receiver. Jackson certainly has a point there, even if based solely on his numbers at Louisville the past two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 when he passed for 3,543 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions and followed that up with 3,660 passing yards with 27 TDs and 10 picks, combined with more than 1,500 rushing yards each of those two seasons.* * *"I don't know if you've ever gotten the pleasure of throwing a touchdown pass, but nothing beats it. You can go out there and throw all these strikeouts you want. It's fun and all, but when you throw that touchdown pass, you fall in love with it and you want to keep repeating that feeling for the rest of your life."- Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White was a baseball pitcher in high school in Fort Lauderdale and was good enough to get a phone call from the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft. But he told the Blue Jays he wasn't interested in a baseball career because of his love for football, a decision that apparently has paid off.* * *

- The book on Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is that he's not short on confidence, and he showed that again when he was asked about the possibility of being picked by the Cleveland Browns at the top of the 2018 draft. Mayfield's approach is to always believe you're the best, and he was that in college football last fall. Mayfield, however, isn't considered the top quarterback prospect, that honor belonging to Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen depending on who you want to believe.* * *

- UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen clearly has big-time natural physical gifts. As proof, he was a young tennis star competing in tournaments throughout the country before he turned his focus to football. Rosen has been described by many as the most NFL-ready quarterback available in this draft.* * *

- Alabama's Calvin Ridley, a Fort Lauderdale native, is considered among the top wide receiver prospects available in this draft. He measured 6 feet, 190 pounds at the combine. Ridley said the Dolphins were his favorite team and it would "mean a lot" to get drafted by them.