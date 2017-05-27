I Said It: Jarvis Landry NFL Top 100

was featured on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Reactions show Monday to discuss his being revealed as the No. 42 player on the 2017 list.Here were some of his comments that stood out:



- Landry moved up 56 spots, from 98 to 42, over last year, but he’s still not satisfied:





“People compare (my style) to Anquan Boldin and Hines Ward, but I try to stick to myself, not being compared to anybody, kind of going out there and play the game like I’ve always played it.”

- Landry is his own player



- Landry’s aggressive philosophy is pretty basic.





“It’s just something that we always talked about and even now, we just laugh about it now because obviously it’s something that we planned for ourselves, but to actually get here and see it all come to life it’s a surreal feeling.”

- Landry is proud to share the NFL record for most catches (288) in a player’s first three seasons with college teammate and close friend Odell Beckham Jr., but he’s also not overly surprised by his success



“I think I caught maybe 60 balls on the deep over this year, so that’s probably my go-to route.”

- Landry was asked by a fan (Ernie from Texas) about his go-to route:



“Every chance that I get to get into the community or go back home and do something back home, it’s something that I look forward to because I feel like that’s my place.”

- Landry says the reason he hosts an annual football camp (coming up in June) is simple:



Here’s what some other players said about Landry during the NFL Network Top 100 broadcast:







- Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh :





“When you turn the film on, he’s always around the ball.”

- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore



- Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain





“You talk about Juice, being able to stop on a dime. The cuts he makes, he has guys all over the field just to try to figure out angles to try to get him down. Juice will run over you too.”

- Dolphins safety Michael Thomas





“You’re a beast, bro. Nothing but respect. And keep playing the way you’re playing. Don’t change for nobody.”

- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell said this to Landry after the playoff game at Pittsburgh