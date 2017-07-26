I Said It: July 27, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback Ryan Tannehill , defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh , wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Alterraun Verner were among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



“I told him, we have the best Jane Fonda workouts for you right now. He’s dreading the cardio.”

— Head Coach Adam Gase talked about the approach with Mike Pouncey as he returns from his hip injury.





— Gase was happy with the energy he saw at practice.



“You could really tell he was ready to go today. He was not looking to kind of ease into camp. He was ready to get after it.”

— Gase was happy to see wide receiver DeVante Parker build on his strong practice showing in the first practice of camp.





— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was satisfied with the first practice of camp, which took place on his 29th birthday.



“He’s not throwing yet. His throw is more like a spike. He’s got the spike down, his throw not so much.”

— Tannehill got to spend some time after practice with his 1-year-old son, Steel.



“Just so everyone hears, the knee is really good. It feels really good. I haven’t had any changes since the spring. I was a full participant in the spring and still going really well. Now we don’t have to address that anymore, right?”

— Tannehill understandably is getting a bit tired of answering questions about his left knee.





— Center Mike Pouncey was a limited participant in practice, but just being on the field was a major step for him.



“I want to get back out there and play football. I'm a football player, I play football.”

— Pouncey left no doubt he wants to get back to practice as soon as possible.



“Nothing has changed. The best thing about it is all 32 teams are at the same point right now.”

— For Jarvis Landry, the expectations don’t change because the Dolphins made the playoffs last season.



“The race for Year 4 is on. It’ll be fun. It’ll be interesting. I love him to death so it’s all good.”

— Landry is excited about the fact he and close friend Odell Beckham Jr. shared the NFL record for most catches in a player’s first three seasons.





— Ndamukong Suh says the approach to camp has to be the same despite the playoff appearance in 2016.



“I think he’s focused, and I think he has an opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong.”

— Suh is excited to see what fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips can do in his third season.



“It just seemed like a good fit, a good time to compete and try to help out.”

— Two days after signing with the Dolphins, new cornerback Alterraun Verner talked about his new opportunity.



“I’ve been telling people, I feel like a rookie again, coming in here and just learning a new system, new playbook and new team. But it’s exciting.”

— Verner is 28 years old, but he’s been out of the league since last January after spending seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



