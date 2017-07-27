I Said It: July 28, 2017

“That’s why we drafted him. He’s really smart. It’s the least of my worries.”
— Head Coach Adam Gase isn’t concerned about rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan having to make defensive calls.
“He’s a big man that’s very athletic, great with his hands. He has a really good feel.”
— Gase explained the qualities that make Laremy Tunsil such a good prospect at left tackle.
— Gase likes the progress made by second-wide receiver/returner
“As a rookie, it’s hard to come in and know everything. It’s always good to have somebody there to teach you the ropes, to teach you everything after every single practice.”
— Rookie first-round pick Charles Harris is grateful to be able to learn from veteran defensive ends such as
— Rookie Charles Harris is excited about the idea of practicing in pads.
“It's definitely a goal from my end. It's a long-term goal. What I've got to focus on is getting better tomorrow.”
— Rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan is among the contenders for a starting linebacker job.
— Tackle Laremy Tunsil is all about the team when it comes to setting goals.
“Last year was a great season; now it’s just about starting fresh and building with this team, building on this season and trying to be great.”
— Jay Ajayi is looking to improve on his breakthrough 2016 performance.
— Laremy Tunsil doesn’t want to be known simply as a great pass protector.
“I’m in a different space mentally now. I know my role. Now it’s just about pushing myself every day coming out here and striving to be great.”
— Jay Ajayi is striving to become a more all-around back this season.
— WR Kenny Stills says continuity and experience in Adam Gase’s offense have made a difference in training camp.