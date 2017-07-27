I Said It: July 28, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, running back, wide receiver, tackle, defensive endand linebackerwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“That’s why we drafted him. He’s really smart. It’s the least of my worries.”— Head Coach Adam Gase isn’t concerned about rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan having to make defensive calls.“He’s a big man that’s very athletic, great with his hands. He has a really good feel.”— Gase explained the qualities that make Laremy Tunsil such a good prospect at left tackle.

— Gase likes the progress made by second-wide receiver/returner“As a rookie, it’s hard to come in and know everything. It’s always good to have somebody there to teach you the ropes, to teach you everything after every single practice.”— Rookie first-round pick Charles Harris is grateful to be able to learn from veteran defensive ends such asand

— Rookie Charles Harris is excited about the idea of practicing in pads.“It's definitely a goal from my end. It's a long-term goal. What I've got to focus on is getting better tomorrow.”— Rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan is among the contenders for a starting linebacker job.



— Tackle Laremy Tunsil is all about the team when it comes to setting goals.



“Last year was a great season; now it’s just about starting fresh and building with this team, building on this season and trying to be great.”

— Jay Ajayi is looking to improve on his breakthrough 2016 performance.



— Laremy Tunsil doesn’t want to be known simply as a great pass protector.



“I’m in a different space mentally now. I know my role. Now it’s just about pushing myself every day coming out here and striving to be great.”

— Jay Ajayi is striving to become a more all-around back this season.







— WR Kenny Stills says continuity and experience in Adam Gase’s offense have made a difference in training camp.