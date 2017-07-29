I Said It: July 30, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, tight endsand, cornerbackand wide receiverwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“I think he’s done a really good job. He was really sharp out of the gate.”— Head Coach Adam Gase says wide receiver Leonte Carroo has taken a clear step forward in his second training camp.“It should be a different guy every game. You want to make it hard for a defense to try to figure out who to take away.”— Adam Gase said he discussed last year with his receivers the issue of spreading the ball around in the passing game.

— Adam Gase says he’s emphasized tothe need to put mistakes behind him when they occur and the results have been good so far in camp.“I’m trying to prepare myself for whatever role coaches put me in, whether that be run heavy, pass heavy or a mixture of both.”— Veteran tight end Anthony Fasano has the reputation as a blocking specialist but he also is hoping to contribute as a receiver.

— Anthony Fasano has been impressed with his new tight end partner Julius Thomas.“That’s what I’m known for, just having strong hands and competing.”— Wide receiver Leonte Carroo described a great catch in practice when he came down with the ball despite great coverage by safety“Just to learn from ‘The Big 3’ (and) and learn from what they do every single day, and try to feed off of them and make plays myself so I can make my way into their little group.” — Leonte Carroo has some clear goals in mind for the summer.

— Cornerback Xavien Howard has had some great battles so far in camp with 2015 first-round pick DeVante Parker.“I’m still learning the game. I’m trying to polish my game. I’m watching other guys and stuff like that to see what they’re doing, what’s helped them.” — Xavien Howard continues to have a strong showing at camp.“It’s been a good camp for me, getting into the swing of things. I’m encouraged about how it’s going.”— Tight end Julius Thomas hasn’t made a ton of catches so far in camp but he’s happy with what he’s been able to accomplish.

— Julius Thomas has enjoyed his reunion with Head Coach Adam Gase, whose nickname goes back to high school.“It’s funny just to see a basketball player again and remember how skinny I used to be. I graduated college at 217 pounds.”— Julius Thomas said seeing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at practice brought him back to his own basketball days at Portland State University.