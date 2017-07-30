I Said It: July 31st

Head Coach Adam Gase, running back, defensive endsand, linebackerand safetywere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“When you talk to your veteran players and you can’t even finish the sentence and they say, ‘Absolutely,’ that’s when you know it’s a good thing.” — Head Coach Adam Gase said the idea of doing live tackling was a hit with his players.

— Adam Gase is impressed with the way Cameron Wake handles his business and see no reason he couldn’t have another big season.

“He just knows he’s got to make every rep count. He’s going to be making his money in the preseason.” — Adam Gase likes the way quarterbackis eager to be coached, although it’s difficult for him to get a ton of work in team drills.

— Running back Kenyan Drake liked the feel of practice with some live tackling.



“I’m not really necessarily comfortable. I’m not going to say I’m necessarily where I want to be.” — Kenyan Drake says he’s wiser in his second training camp but still needs work in many aspects.





— Defensive end Andre Branch had a strong performance during the first practice that featured live tackling.

— Andre Branch really likes the chemistry among the team’s defensive linemen.



“Every snap is like playing the best team in your conference on game day. I can only imagine how it’s going to be in a game.” — Rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan has noticed a big difference already between the NFL and college football.

— Raekwon McMillan has had to learn in a hurry as a rookie linebacker for the Dolphins.





— Cameron Wake doesn’t necessarily relish the idea of training camp but he also understands its importance.



“I don’t have time to think about that right now. I’m just trying to get better.” — Safety T.J. McDonald says the Dolphins have a plan in place while he serves his eight-game suspension at the start of the regular season but that’s not his focus at the moment.



“I know for Coach Gase it’s not going to be too hard calling plays because there’s so much talent over there.” — T.J. McDonald likes the Dolphins’ array of options at the skill positions.



