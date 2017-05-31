I Said It: June 1, 2017

Here's what some of the players had to say after wrapping up the second week of OTAs.

andaddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Thomas was a restricted free agent in the offseason, but he wasn’t looking to leave.“I feel like I’m in prime. I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”— Thomas says he still feels like the young player who began his NFL career on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad but with three experience that comes with his three seasons with the Dolphins.

-Thomas says fellow safetyhas been a little more vocal this spring.“I could be better. I know I can do better and I will do better.”- McCain doesn’t want to list what he did or didn’t do well last season, but knows he can improve.

— For McCain, creating turnovers is the next step in his progression as an NFL player.“You can never get too comfortable in the NFL. You have to come out every day and prove yourself.”- McCain is projected as the starting nickel cornerback, but he’s not about to take anything for granted.“I put my pride to the side and just put my work hat on and go to work.”— Hayes says he’s coming in looking to help fellow defensive endsand

— Hayes says he can play either defensive end or defensive tackle.“It’s my beliefs. I don’t really mind what other people believe.”— Hayes has no issue about what people think about his well-publicized theories about mermaids and questioning the existence of dinosaurs and man ever landing on the moon.

— Hayes was recruited by the Dolphins as a free agent in the 2016 offseason and is happy to have come over in a trade.“Trying to make a team, you need to be a guy that can do multiple positions.”— Urbik indicated he has been getting snaps at both guard positions and center this spring.“We want to be more consistent game in and game out.”-Urbik says the goal is simple when it comes to the offensive line.