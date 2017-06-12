I Said It: June 13, 2017

Coach Gase and players met with the media following the first day of minicamp.

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback, running back, wide receiversand, and defensive endaddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Gase likes the progress Tannehill has shown in the way he runs the offense.

— The Dolphins won’t necessarily run an up-tempo offense in 2017, but Gase wants to have that option available if possible.

— Gase has been impressed with the knowledge Ajayi has shown when it comes to the offense.

— Tannehill says he’ll never be satisfied with his performance and is always looking for ways to improve.“I’ve seen him take particular care in his routes and having effort in each route. I think he wants to expand his role in the offense.”— Ajayi joined receivers who caught passes from Tannehill before the start of the offseason program, and Tannehill says the results have been obvious.



— This is where Tannehill says the Dolphins needs most to make improvement this season, reflecting something Gase has said on numerous occasions.



— Second-year cornerback Xavien Howard has been impressing a lot of people this spring, including Stills.







— Stills led the Dolphins in touchdown receptions in 2016, but he doesn’t care to make predictions about this season.







— The issue of national respect came up a few times Tuesday and Jones’ reaction pretty much summed up the feeling among Dolphins players.







— Branch said he never worried about offending any of his defensive teammates when he talked earlier in the offseason about the team’s problems against the run last season.



“I’m not about after I retire to become an MMA fighter, by any means.”

— Branch likes mixed martial arts as a way to help him as a defensive end, but that’s where it ends.







— This is part of the reason Ajayi spent so much time in the offseason working on his route running and pass catching.



“It feels good to know that I have a role on this team that is going to help affect us winning. That’s exciting for me.”

— Unlike his first two seasons, Ajayi will enter training camp as the clear-cut favorite to be the starting running back.







— The issue of number of carries has come up quite a bit in recent weeks, and Ajayi said he was up for an increased workload if need be.







— This was Parker’s reaction to offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen’s comment that the wide receiver could be in for a “gigantic year.”



“I just feel like 100 percent and I express myself, let it all out now.”

— Parker says he’s having a lot more fun at practice now that he’s fully healthy.