I Said It: June 15, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, defensive end, running backand rookie wide receiveraddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“It’s not hard for him to fit in. He’s going to fit in because he’s going to talk to everybody. It’s been really fun to be around him again.”— Gase clearly is happy to have been reunited with tight end“Attendance was outstanding. The effort was great. Guys were trying to build off what they had learned last year.”— Gase was happy with what he saw from his team during the offseason program.

— Gase was happy to see the Dolphins re-sign Williams.“He’s really improving. We feel like we’re on a really good track right now.”— Pro Bowl centerdidn’t practice during the spring, but Gase likes the progress he has made.

— Gase was looking for a way to help grow youth football in South Florida, and bringing youth and high school teams to practice wound up being beneficial to the Dolphins.

— Wake has a lot of respect for Gase.“The way it happened, it worked out for everybody and I’m pleased with the way the season went.”— Wake said hindsight was 20/20 when it comes to looking back at the decision to limit his snaps early last season as he came back from an Achilles injury.“It’s simple mathematics. If you did X, Y and Z and we got to where we got to; now you gotta do X, Y, Z and start over ABC and do more.”— For Wake, what the Dolphins need to do to surpass what they accomplished last season is pretty simple.

— Morgan had an impressive spring, but he knows there’s a lot more work ahead.

— Morgan says he doesn’t want to be stereotyped as an undersized, slower wide receiver.

— Williams was happy to return to the Dolphins after being a restricted free agent.“I'm sure I'm going to have a better season than I did last year. So we'll see where it goes from there.”— Williams is looking for continued progress in his fourth season with the Dolphins.