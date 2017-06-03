I Said It: June 4, 2017

The second week of OTAs is in the books. Here's what was said throughout the week.

Here were more comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



— Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips understand this is the year he needs to take a major step forward.



“We were plays away from being a great defense and we’ll do that this year, I hope.”

— Jordan Phillips thinks the Dolphins have great potential on defense.

— Jordan Phillips wants to start living up to his draft status.



“I’m pretty excited to be back and to help our team win some football games.”

— Safety Reshad Jones is happy to be back practicing after his 2016 season was cut short by a shoulder injury.







— Reshad Jones has high expectations for second-year cornerback Xavien Howard .



“The camaraderie is better than it’s ever been since I’ve been here. I think we’ve got something special going here.”

— Reshad Jones likes the team chemistry he sees with the Dolphins.





— Second-year cornerback Xavien Howard is confident in his ability but knows there’s still room for growth.



“He’s a big, fast kid. Good dude. Works hard. Look forward to playing with him.”

— Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been impressed so far by rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan .







— Jarvis Landry didn’t hide his excitement when he was asked about the NFL relaxing its celebration rules.



“It’s competitive. I feel it’s going to be competitive in training camp.”

— Cornerback Tony Lippett likes the depth the Dolphins have in the secondary.





— Kenyan Drake understands he has to strike a balance between going for the big play or just letting things happen.



“I love the energy they bring. It’s just great competition for us.”

— Michael Thomas liked the additions of veteran safeties T.J. McDonald and Nate Allen .



— Safety Michael Thomas sees his role with the Dolphins staying the same as it has been.



“He’s definitely calculated. He likes to make sure guys understand the why.”

— Michael Thomas is looking forward to his first season under new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.



