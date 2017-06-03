Up Next
I Said It: June 4, 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

The second week of OTAs is in the books. Here's what was said throughout the week.

Here were more comments that stood out, along with some perspective: 


— Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips understand this is the year he needs to take a major step forward.

“We were plays away from being a great defense and we’ll do that this year, I hope.” 
— Jordan Phillips thinks the Dolphins have great potential on defense.

— Jordan Phillips wants to start living up to his draft status.

“I’m pretty excited to be back and to help our team win some football games.”
— Safety Reshad Jones is happy to be back practicing after his 2016 season was cut short by a shoulder injury.


— Reshad Jones has high expectations for second-year cornerback Xavien Howard.

“The camaraderie is better than it’s ever been since I’ve been here. I think we’ve got something special going here.”
— Reshad Jones likes the team chemistry he sees with the Dolphins.


— Second-year cornerback Xavien Howard is confident in his ability but knows there’s still room for growth.

“He’s a big, fast kid. Good dude. Works hard. Look forward to playing with him.”
— Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been impressed so far by rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan.


— Jarvis Landry didn’t hide his excitement when he was asked about the NFL relaxing its celebration rules.

“It’s competitive. I feel it’s going to be competitive in training camp.”
— Cornerback Tony Lippett likes the depth the Dolphins have in the secondary.

— Kenyan Drake understands he has to strike a balance between going for the big play or just letting things happen.

“I love the energy they bring. It’s just great competition for us.” 
— Michael Thomas liked the additions of veteran safeties T.J. McDonald and Nate Allen.


— Safety Michael Thomas sees his role with the Dolphins staying the same as it has been.

“He’s definitely calculated. He likes to make sure guys understand the why.”
— Michael Thomas is looking forward to his first season under new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

 
— Cornerback Bobby McCain likes the good-natured trash talking that goes on between the offense and defense at practice.

“Not to try to boost myself, but I feel like I’m one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL. Point blank, period.”
— Veteran defensive end William Hayes was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason just for that reason: to help stop the run.

“He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s about family. It’s genuine and it’s real.”
— Veteran William Hayes says he’s already gained a lot of respect for Head Coach Adam Gase.

