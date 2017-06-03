I Said It: June 4, 2017

— Defensive tackle
“We were plays away from being a great defense and we’ll do that this year, I hope.”
— Jordan Phillips thinks the Dolphins have great potential on defense.
— Jordan Phillips wants to start living up to his draft status.
“I’m pretty excited to be back and to help our team win some football games.”
— Reshad Jones has high expectations for second-year cornerback
“The camaraderie is better than it’s ever been since I’ve been here. I think we’ve got something special going here.”
— Reshad Jones likes the team chemistry he sees with the Dolphins.
— Second-year cornerback Xavien Howard is confident in his ability but knows there’s still room for growth.
“He’s a big, fast kid. Good dude. Works hard. Look forward to playing with him.”
“It’s competitive. I feel it’s going to be competitive in training camp.”
“I love the energy they bring. It’s just great competition for us.”
— Safety Michael Thomas sees his role with the Dolphins staying the same as it has been.
“He’s definitely calculated. He likes to make sure guys understand the why.”
— Michael Thomas is looking forward to his first season under new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.
“Not to try to boost myself, but I feel like I’m one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL. Point blank, period.”
“He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s about family. It’s genuine and it’s real.”
— Veteran William Hayes says he’s already gained a lot of respect for Head Coach Adam Gase.