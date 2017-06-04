I Said It: June 5, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Isaac Asiata , Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersly addressed the media after practice Monday.



• First-round pick Charles Harris is off to an impressive start.



“Today was a good experience for us. I thought it was good. It was good to see the guys not bat an eye. It was good for us to go through.”

• Gase likes what he has seen from the defense so far this spring:



“They’ve done a pretty good job. They’ve gotten a ton of reps and they’ve handled it well. Those guys are very engaged in meetings.”

• The rookies continue to progress at a good pace.



“You guys are thinking about that a little more than we are or he is. He’s fine.”

• Gase likes the camaraderie that has formed among the team’s running backs.



“You guys are making a bigger deal of that than I am. I thought it was something different. We’re making a point that everything needs to be earned here.”

• On Jakeem Grant returning punts.



“Drew is one of those that he’s done it in college (in practice). We’re working Drew at a bunch of different spots. What we’re trying to do with the rookies is working them at a lot of different spots.”

“Every offseason we look at a bunch of different situations. We look at all the reviewable plays.. We spend a good part of the offseason looking at a whole bunch of things as far as situational football.”

• On looking back at game management after his first full season as an assistant head coach.



“He’s a guy that progressively had gotten better throughout last year. He was arrow up last year.

• On Rashawn Scott earning playing time on special teams late last season after being promoted from the practice squad.



“When you’re moving from year one to year two, that’s going to be a huge factor. We’re heads and tails from where we were last year.”

• On how the Dolphins were able to win so many close games last season.



“Coach Gase has done a great job this spring of making sure the players don’t get complacent. Everything we got last year we earned. I think he’s done a great job of reminding our players.”

• On new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.



“Miami rain is different than Utah rain, I’ll tell you that.”

• Asiata said he actually enjoyed practice, which featured a couple of downpours.



“It’s really, really fast-paced. Now, everybody is fast and the best at what they do.”

• Asiata has enjoyed the opportunity to go up against one of the best the NFL has to offer.



• After pointing out he’s from South Georgia, McMillan said he had no issue whatsoever with the rain at practice Monday.



“At Ohio State, we did a lot of things that we do here, but less complex. A lot less complex.”

• McMillan said he never took anything for granted at Ohio State and he’s taking the same approach as he moves to the NFL.



“It’s very difficult, but we’ve got vets who help us try to learn the process, try to learn the system.”

