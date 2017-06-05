I Said It: June 6, 2017

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen, first-round pick Charles Harris , quarterback Matt Moore , linebacker Mike Hull and wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



— Christensen realizes that Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey won’t get many snaps in the preseason, but expects him to be ready for the start of the regular season nonetheless.



“The thing that’s been most impressive to me is what a pro he is. He’s a rare pro. He’s been huge in our locker room.”

— Christensen continues to be impressed by new tight end Julius Thomas .



“We think of him as a starter. We don’t miss a beat when he goes in.”

— Christensen says that having Matt Moore as a backup is a “huge luxury.”



“Every day post-practice I’ve got things to work on. Even when it comes to my first step, I know it’s not as consistent as some of the vets like Cam Wake.”

— Harris has gotten rave reviews this spring, but he knows he still has room for growth.







— Veteran defensive ends Cam Wake and Andre Branch have done their part in trying to help Harris along.



“The environment is great. Everybody around here is great.”

— Harris has enjoyed his first few weeks as a member of the Dolphins.







— Moore joined the long list of players and coaches who have said Ryan Tannehill looks the same as he did before his 2016 knee injury.



“I’m happy where I’m at. I’m in a great spot. I love my teammates and my coaches.”

— Moore admits he sometimes looks at other quarterback situations around the league, but it’s clear he’s content with his situation.







— Moore sees major improvement from third-year wide receiver DeVante Parker .



“Footwork and playing faster. If I can do that, it’s going to go a long way.”

— Hull pointed out the specific areas where he’s looking to improve in 2017.



“He’s quiet but he gives really good advice. He’s not a rah-rah guy, but he’s got a lot of good insight.”

— Hull likes the help that a veteran like Lawrence Timmons can provide.







— Hull is the latest to provide a ringing endorsement for new defensive coordinator Matt Burke.



“Every day after practice, before practice, I’ll stay out there until I’m fielding them the way I feel I should be fielding them.”

— Grant is on track to catch about 1,000 punts this spring.







— Grant is looking forward to playing a bigger role on offense in 2017.



“I refer myself as a receiver, then a returner. I’ve always been like that.”

— This is how Grant describes his role as an NFL player.