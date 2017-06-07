I Said It: June 8, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, tight end MarQueis Gray , kicker Andrew Franks , defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye and tackle Sam Young addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday.



— Gase has been pleased with the progress of third-year wide receiver DeVante Parker .



"We wanted to do last year, we just really couldn't find the right match. It was something that our front office … We felt like it would be beneficial to our players to get out of our environment and go play against other guys. It has that game-feel to it. There's a great speed to practice."

Gase likes the idea of holding summer practices with another team and the Dolphins will do that with the Eagles in late August.







— Gase was spotted at practice Thursday congratulating Jarvis Landry on a job well done.



“It’s a lot of help. I’m still new to the tight end thing. Having two veterans, it helps a lot.”

— Gray, a quarterback at the University of Minnesota, likes the addition of veteran tight ends Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano .







— Gray says the Dolphins adopted a different attitude at some point during the 2016 season.



“Everyone is getting a lot of running around and getting in shape.”

— Gray has an idea on the biggest thing accomplished during the OTAs.







— Franks’ 55-yard field goal in the Dec. 24 game at Buffalo was more than “cool”; it was perhaps the most clutch kick in Dolphins history.



“I don’t know. I’m just letting it ride right now. Thought I’d try out some long hair, see what happens.”

— Franks showed up this spring with long hair and a beard, though he said it’s got nothing to do with the hockey playoffs and their tradition of players growing beards.



“Hopefully 20-25 years (from now) I’m still kicking. That’s the plan for now.”

— Franks did two business externships in the offseason, but he’s clearly hoping to stay in the NFL for a while.



“Jay has been cool. He’s been a big resource for me. I feel very grateful for that connection.”

— Okoye joined Jay Ajayi as England-born players on the Dolphins roster.





— Okoye was born in England and he said he got intrigued about the NFL after watching games on British television.



“That’s way above my pay grade. You can ask Mike Tannenbaum or Chris Grier and hopefully they can give you a positive answer.”

— Okoye is confident in his ability, but he doesn’t want to make predictions when it comes to his chances of making the 53-man roster.







— Young likes the battles he saw between offense and defense during OTAs.



“The one thing he’s better than most of us is juggling a soccer ball.”

— Young joked about Lawrence Okoye’s unique talent, but adding that the English defensive lineman is a tremendous athlete.



