I Said It: May 23, 2017

andaddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:





— Suh talked about his expectations for third-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips , who is expected to start alongside him. It’s a big year for Phillips, who has shown flashes of big-play ability since joining the Dolphins as a second-round pick in 2015 but also needs to become more consistent. Suh has spent a lot of time working with Phillips since they became teammates, so there’s reason to hope Phillips can raise his game in 2017.





“He’s looked great. He’s got his brace on and everything, but there’s no different for me. I haven’t seen any difference.”



- Ajayi discussed what he has seen from quarterback Ryan Tannehill since the start of the offseason program. His answer echoed what Head Coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen have said, which obviously is great news for Dolphins fans.











— This was Bushrod talking about his decision to come back for an 11th NFL season. Bushrod’s status was up in the air a little bit after the end of the 2016 season because he had admitted to contemplating retirement the previous offseason after an injury-plagued year with the Chicago Bears. Bushrod’s return was welcome by Head Coach Adam Gase, because of Bushrod’s experience and versatility.





“It was pretty good. It’s pretty new for me. I like the energy. It was new for me. I’ve been somewhere for 10 years. It’s crazy, being somewhere for 10 years and then to come here to wear different colors. It was an experience for me.”



— Timmons talked about his first OTA practice with the Dolphins. Timmons joined the Dolphins after spending 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there was an element of newness for Timmons, he also minimized the significance of switching teams by saying that’s part of life in the NFL.





— Timmons lined up predominantly at inside linebacker in Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense, but as he pointed out he also lined up at other spots at linebacker. That flexibility will give the Dolphins plenty of options at linebacker, with Kiko Alonso and rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan also able to play both inside and outside.





“I just like to have fun out there. I’m a linebacker who’s going to do what linebackers do, socialize with the first level and the third level. Just keep it real simple out there.”



This is Timmons talking about the attitude he brings to a defense. The other thing he brings is durability and the ability to make plays. As he pointed out, there was a reason the Dolphins signed him as a free agent.