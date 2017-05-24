I Said It: May 25, 2017

Head Coach Adam Gase and Quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday.



Here were the comments that stood out:



“Feeling good. I’m feeling back to 100 percent. Everything feels back to normal.”

- Not surprisingly, the first question dealt with how he was feeling coming off the knee injury that cut short his 2016 season.



“Thankfully we didn’t have to go that route.”

- Tannehill touched on the mind-set of the entire team after making the playoffs last season before losing in the first round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



"It’s big because this is such a growth period.”

- Tannehill was asked whether he felt the need to prove himself again in 2017:



“Everyone is confident in the knee and what it can do and that it’s ready to go.”

- This is what Tannehill said he has been told by doctors about his knee.



- As far as Tannehill is concerned, his recovery has been completed:



“I thought the guys did a good job. Guys seemed to remember a lot.”

- Gase was pleased with what he saw in the first week of OTAs.



“I thought the looked the same as the last time I saw him play. What looks different is he’s wearing a knee brace.”

- The Dolphins’ rookies did a solid job this week.



“We’re just moving guys around.”

- The linebackers lined up at different spots, just like Gase earlier indicated they would.

“He’s doing a lot of cardio, a lot of lifting, little steps that we’re taking each day.”

- Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey did not practice this week, but did a lot of conditioning work.



“We’re trying to be smart with what we’re doing.”

- Lineback Koa Misi and defensive end William Hayes did not practice Thursday, while tackle Ja’Wuan James did limited work.



“Anytime you can keep getting reps in the same system you’ve been in, it’s valuable.”

- The Dolphins didn’t hold back defensively because Tannehill is coming back from an injury.



- Gase likes the emphasis on the passing game at this time of year.