I Said It: May 26, 2017

Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
— Defensive end Andre Branch has a new mind-set heading into his second season with the Dolphins.
-Branch doesn’t change his approach because he’s heading into this season as a projected starter.
— Branch has been impressed so far with first-round pick, and fellow defensive end,
- 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil is happy to be moving to left tackle after spending his rookie season at left guard.
- Tunsil has been in touch with Branden Albert since the trade that sent Albert to Jacksonville, and this was the veteran’s advice with Tunsil moving to left tackle.
— Larsen likes what he sees from his position group.
“He’s impressive. He’s super athletic, really strong. And he knows the scheme inside and out.”
— Larsen has been impressed with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.