I Said It: May 27, 2017

The first week of OTAs is in the books. Here's what was said throughout the week.

A dozen players addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University this week following practice.



Here were comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



“It’s high intensity. It’s competing and it’s getting your work done and getting out of there. There’s no extra stuff that’s unnecessary, so it’s nice.”

— New offensive lineman Ted Larsen has taken a liking to the Dolphins’ no-nonsense approach to their work.





- Defensive end Andre Branch believes it’s more about execution than learning now for the Dolphins defense.



“Athletically, I’d put him up against any left tackle that’s in this league.”

— Andre Branch had some high praise for Laremy Tunsil ’s athleticism.





— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill pointed out that he didn’t start behind this year because of his December knee injury.



“I’m glad I got the opportunity to play (guard) so I could learn the game inside and out.”

— 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil playing guard as a rookie might benefit him in the long run.



“Nice, nice. He’s nice.”

— Tunsil clearly has been impressed by what he’s seen so far from rookie first-round pick Charles Harris .





— Wide receiver Kenny Stills likes where the Dolphins organization stands at the moment.



“Under those situations where you might panic, I’m expecting him to be very calm and get the calls to us so we can play ball.”

— Maxwell says one of the things he likes about new defensive coordinator Matt Burke is his calm demeanor.







— New tight end Julius Thomas believes he’s at the perfect stage in his career.







— Tight end Anthony Fasano last played for the Dolphins in 2012, which was Ryan Tannehill’s rookie season, and he has seen how the quarterback has evolved over the past five years.

“I definitely will help him. I feel like it’s my job.”

— Veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell didn’t hesitate when he was asked whether he would mentor rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley .



— Veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod says he can’t afford to do some of the things he did earlier in his career.



“Being able to do a lot more things off the field in the offseason is fun, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to what you do on the field.”

— Jay Ajayi enjoyed the fruits of his breakout 2016 season, but he understands he needs to continue producing.





- Ajayi has made it clear he’s not going to be satisfied merely with what he accomplished last season.