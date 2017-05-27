I Said It: May 30, 2017

Jordan Phillips , Nate Allen , Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:





— Jordan Phillips is heading into his third season in the NFL and understands his importance to the defense in 2017.



“The hot and cold motor you guys see every once in a while, it’s just tricks to keep it going.”

— Phillips knows what needs to happen for him to make a leap in 2017.







— Phillips understands the need for him to raise his level of play.



“We have a lot of money in that room. We get paid the way we do for a reason. A lot of things depend on us and we just gotta get it done.”

— Phillips knows expectations are high for the defensive line with the presence of Pro Bowl selections Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake .



“Second-round pick that hasn’t done what I need to do so far. It’s time to step up.”

- Phillips talking about the need to improve and become more consistent was the dominant theme of his press availability.



“Just be the guy I’ve always been for this organization. Just be consistent.”

- Safety Reshad Jones has a simple goal for himself heading into next season.







— Reshad Jones has long talked about looking for the recognition he felt he deserved, and it’s pretty clear he’s gotten it by now.



“I knew I had a lot, but I didn’t know it was eight.”

- Reshad Jones will be working with a new starting safety again in 2017 after Isa Abdul-Quddus was released in the offseason with a failed/physical designation.



“I’m used to the defense and it’s clearing things up for me.”

— Cornerback Xavien Howard says having a year of NFL experience should make a difference for him in 2017.







— Howard battled knee issues throughout his rookie season, but is confident about what he can do.





“I think I do a little bit of everything.”

- Safety Nate Allen says versatility is one thing he brings to the Dolphins secondary.

— Safety Nate Allen has watched film of Reshad Jones over the past few years, but now he’s getting an up-close look at the Pro Bowl safety.