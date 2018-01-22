I Said It: Senior Bowl Day One

Here were some of the comments from the 2018 Senior Bowl that stood out, along with some perspective:





- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is well aware of his reputation for being volatile, but insists that will not stop him from succeeding at the NFL level. It certainly didn't hurt him in college considering he won the Heisman Trophy this season while leading the Sooners to the BCS playoffs.



- University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin is undoubtedly the most unique and perhaps inspiring prospect at the Senior Bowl. Griffin is trying to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL despite having only one hand. His left hand was amputated at age 4. NFL Network's Mike Mayock reported Tuesday that Griffin would not be invited to the scouting combine, which seems odd given Griffin's production at UCF. He was magnificent in UCF's 34-27 victory against Auburn in the Peach Bowl, for example, finishing with 12 tackles, including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage.* * *

- NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah clearly is a fan of USC's Sam Darnold, one of the premier quarterback prospects in the 2018 draft. There are several high-end quarterback prospects this year, including Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen. What makes this draft interesting is that there's a variety of opinions when it comes to the pecking order at the top of the quarterback class. Darnold passed for 4,143 yards in 2017, but threw 13 interceptions compared to only nine the previous years.