I Said It: September 17th

Here was the reaction from the Dolphins locker room after the thrilling 19-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center:





— Head Coach Adam Gase likes the strong sense of confidence his players show.



“He runs hard. He gives everything he has on every play. He’s been practicing like that through spring and training camp and it hasn’t changed.” — Coach Adam Gase was happy with the performance of running back Jay Ajayi .



“Today was one of those games where the ball kept finding him. He keeps running his routes hard and good things happen.” — Coach Adam Gase explained how Jarvis Landry ended up with 13 receptions against the Chargers.





— QB Jay Cutler is confident the Dolphins offense is ready for some big things.



“I will tell you what: I think I have the best seat in the house. He is fun to watch.” — Quarterback Jay Cutler showed his admiration for running back Jay Ajayi.





— Cody Parkey described his game-winning 54-yard field goal.



“Toughness, grit and just relying on each other and we were able to pull it out, and that’s what kind of what those whole couple of weeks have been about, just relying on each other as a team together.” — Jay Ajayi says the victory against the Chargers again showed the Dolphins’ ability to overcome adversity.

— Jay Ajayi appreciated the fan support the Dolphins got at the StubHub Center.



“We fought through to the very end. Pretty typical of this team. We grind them out in the fourth quarter usually.” — Mike Pouncey described the Dolphins’ ability to pull out a late victory, as they did so often last season.



“It was a great feeling. It was a lot different than preseason. I feel like this one there’s way more excitement for it. It was just a great time.” — Chase Allen described the feeling of playing in his first NFL game.

— This is how linebacker Mike Hull described the feeling after the missed Chargers field goal in the final seconds.



“That’s our M.O. We’re going to keep fighting till the end and we’re just a resilient team and we’re going to find any way to win.” — Mike Hull described the team’s never-quit attitude.



“I always felt like we were going to win. I always felt like we were going to get the W when it came close. But that was definitely exciting.” — Byron Maxwell said the outcome never was in doubt in his mind.