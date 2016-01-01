I Said It: Stills, Suh & More

Quarterback, wide receiver, tackle Ja’Wuan James, defensive tackle, tight endand safetyaddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“I didn’t expect him to be out there. It was nice of him to take some time out of his day to make it and see what we were doing.”— Kenny Stills reaction to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell showing up at the Dolphins’ Police Ride-Along on Tuesday.

— Kenny Stills explained why he’s always doing community events on Tuesdays.“We do our best to just stay on this train and keep it moving in the right direction.”— Kenny Stills says he and his teammates are focusing on getting better as a team.



— Ja’Wuan James is confident the offensive line will return to the form it showed in the 2016 season.



“All I’m trying to do is take advantage of the opportunities I get and do my part and winning that one-on-one matchup. When the opportunities, it’s my responsibility to go out there and execute.”

— Julius Thomas is focusing solely on doing his job.



“The frustration is something I can’t allow. If I’m sitting here thinking about my past all the time, it’s going to be really hard to adjust and live in the moment.”

— Julius Thomas is not going to concern himself with the number of passes he’s catching.



“Obviously a credit to Coach Burke. Since day one, he’s been trying to teach everybody the why. Guys have put the work in and effort to understand it to go out and execute it, and that’s why guys have been playing well.”

— Michael Thomas says defensive coordinator Matt Burke deserves a lot of credit for the strong performance of the defense.



“That’s really been our motto, just roll with the punches, understand that our biggest focus is figuring out how to win the next game.”

— Ndamukong Suh says the Dolphins have gotten proficient at dealing with adversity.







— Ndamukong Suh has been impressed with rookie defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor .







— Jay Cutler believes the offense needs to pick it up, regardless of the opponent.



“I think we do a good job at practice We’ve just got to carry it over to games.”

— Jay Cutler says consistency is perhaps the biggest issue on offense.



“There’s a lot of bright sides to being here. At the end of day, we’re 2-2. We’re still in a good position.”

— Jay Cutler says he’s having fun and the Dolphins are in much better shape that what might be the perception.