I Said It: Thursday At The Combine

Draft prospects began their media sessions at the 2018 NFL combine Thursday. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:* * *

- Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson is recognized as the clear No. 1 prospect at guard, and he's held in such high regard that the possibility of him being a top-five selection has been mentioned. The last time a college guard was among the top 10 selection was 1997 when the New Orleans Saints took Chris Naeole from Colorado, so this should give you an idea of just what kind of prospect Nelson is.* * *

- Saquon Barkley is on a par with Nelson when it comes to his standing at his position, and he actually just might be the best prospect in the entire draft. Barkley has been mentioned as a possibility to be selected with the first overall pick exactly because of what he said - he can do it all, and that includes returning kicks.

* * *

- UCLA center Scott Quessenberry spent a good deal of time in his media session shooting down assumptions that have been made about quarterback Josh Rosen and his personality. Quessenberry described Rosen as one of his best friends and someone he would consider having in his wedding.* * *

- LSU running back Derrius Guice came up with a brief but pointed answer when he was asked what he wants NFL teams to know. Guice obviously is a very confident player, but he's not just blowing smoke here because he's considered perhaps the top running back prospect behind Barkley.* * *"I'm probably the hardest-working and most dedicated human being here."- This was University of Miami offensive lineman KC McDermott's answer to the same question of what he wants NFL teams to know about him. Along with his dedication, McDermott is hoping his versatility will help succeed in the NFL. McDermott, whose older brothers Tyler (Colorado State) and Shane (UM) also played college football, started at both tackle spots and also at left guard during his time with the Hurricanes.