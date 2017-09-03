I Said It: Top Quotes From September 4th

Head Coach Adam Gase, tight end, wide receiverand kickeraddressed the media at the Baptist Health South Florida at Nova Southeastern University on Monday.Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— The decision to sign Cody Parkey as the new kicker had more to do with him than with the player he replaced, Andrew Franks.

— Five undrafted rookie free agents made the initial 53-man roster: CB, S, LB, Tand punter

— Gase said he’s comfortable withbeing ready for the start of the regular season.“It wasn’t easy as people make it sound. Matt (Darr) competed and he improved. We feel like we have something special there.”— The decision to keep rookie free agent punter Matt Haack over incumbent Matt Darr was not an easy one, and Gase said Haack being left-footed is a bonus.

— Julius Thomas described the progress in building chemistry with new quarterback Jay Cutler.“There’s going to be a lot of energy, first week. Everybody should be feeling pretty fresh, not too banged up yet. We know we’re going to get their best shot.”— Julius Thomas is expected a tough challenge from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

— The disappointment of being waived Saturday quickly was replaced by happiness for Cody Parkey after he was claimed by the Dolphins.“You’ve just got to meet everybody. You learn about 100 names on the first day and just keep rolling from there.”— Cody Parkey is now on his third NFL team, so he’s familiar with the process of meeting new teammates.“He’s just a veteran presence in the locker room, in the meeting rooms, on the field. He’s been through it, so he just brings that experience to table for us.”— Kenny Stills likes the experience that Jay Cutler brings to the Dolphins offense.

— Kenny Stills talked about a “buzz” building around, adding that it’s now time for that to translate to game days.“We play professional football. It’s football at the end of the day. If they tell us to play tomorrow, we’ll play tomorrow. I’m good with whatever they’ve got.”— Kenny Stills echoed his teammates when he said he wasn’t concerned about the possibility of the game against Tampa Bay being moved to a different day.