INJURY REPORT: Dolphins - Jets

Four Dolphins players did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.
Running back Jay Ajayi
(knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry
(knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips
(ankle) joined linebacker Rey Maualuga
(hamstring) in watching practice. Maualuga was inactive for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers because of his injury.
Three players were listed as limited in practice, including center Mike Pouncey
(hip). The others were wide receiver DeVante Parker
(ankle) and running back Damien Williams
(rib).