INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 2016 Regular Season

• The Dolphins finished with a record of 10-6, the 22nd time in 51 seasons they reached double digits in victories. It also happened from 1970-75, from 1977-79, in 1981, from 1983-85, in 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2008. The Dolphins also finished 10-6 in 1979, 1994, 1998 and 2003.
• For the 18th time in franchise history, the Dolphins had two separate winning streaks of three games or longer, with a six-game run and a three-game run. They also did it in 1970, 1974, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2013.
• The Dolphins ended the regular season by winning nine of their last 11 games, the seventh time they finished 9-2 or better in their final 11. It also happened in 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1983, 1984 and 2008.
• The Dolphins were 8-2 in games decided by seven points or less, setting a new franchise record for such victories. The previous mark was seven in 2008 when the Dolphins finished 11-5 and won the AFC East.
• The Dolphins used 68 players in the regular season, which tied for fifth-highest total in the NFL, behind only the Jets (75), Bears (71), Cardinals (70) and 49ers (70).
• The Dolphins used 181 different player combinations on offense during the regular season, the second-lowest total in the league ahead only of the New York Giants (149). Baltimore led the NFL with 460 different lineup combinations on offense.
• By comparison, the Dolphins used 422 different lineups on defense, the seventh-highest total in the league.
• The Dolphins offense finished ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in four different categories: yards per play (seventh), passing yards per play (sixth), rushing yards per game (ninth) and rushing yards per play (eighth).
• The Dolphins defense ended up fourth in the NFL in third-down defense.
• On special teams, the Dolphins were fifth in kickoff return average for, eighth in kickoff return average against, and 10th in punt return average against.
•
• Linebacker
• Defensive end
• Offensively,
• On special teams,