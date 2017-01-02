INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 2016 Regular Season

The 2016 regular season was one to remember for the Miami Dolphins, and we take a quick statistical look before the focus shifts entirely to the first-round playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.• The Dolphins finished with a record of 10-6, the 22nd time in 51 seasons they reached double digits in victories. It also happened from 1970-75, from 1977-79, in 1981, from 1983-85, in 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2008. The Dolphins also finished 10-6 in 1979, 1994, 1998 and 2003.• For the 18th time in franchise history, the Dolphins had two separate winning streaks of three games or longer, with a six-game run and a three-game run. They also did it in 1970, 1974, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2013.• The Dolphins ended the regular season by winning nine of their last 11 games, the seventh time they finished 9-2 or better in their final 11. It also happened in 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1983, 1984 and 2008.• The Dolphins were 8-2 in games decided by seven points or less, setting a new franchise record for such victories. The previous mark was seven in 2008 when the Dolphins finished 11-5 and won the AFC East.• The Dolphins used 68 players in the regular season, which tied for fifth-highest total in the NFL, behind only the Jets (75), Bears (71), Cardinals (70) and 49ers (70).• The Dolphins used 181 different player combinations on offense during the regular season, the second-lowest total in the league ahead only of the New York Giants (149). Baltimore led the NFL with 460 different lineup combinations on offense.• By comparison, the Dolphins used 422 different lineups on defense, the seventh-highest total in the league.• The Dolphins offense finished ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in four different categories: yards per play (seventh), passing yards per play (sixth), rushing yards per game (ninth) and rushing yards per play (eighth).• The Dolphins defense ended up fourth in the NFL in third-down defense.• On special teams, the Dolphins were fifth in kickoff return average for, eighth in kickoff return average against, and 10th in punt return average against.ended up leading the NFL in initial special teams tackles with 16 and was tied (with New England’s Nate Ebner) for total special teams tackles with 19.• Linebackerfinished tied for first in the league with four fumble recoveries. He was tied with Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus.• Defensive endfinished in the top 10 in three defensive categories: sacks (tied for sixth with 11.5); QB hits (tied for sixth with 24); and forced fumbles (tied for third with five).• Offensively,was eighth among quarterbacks in average gain per pass at 7.70;was tied for seventh with 94 receptions and 10th with 1,136 receiving yards;was tied for sixth with nine touchdown catches and third in receiving average at 17.29 yards; andwas fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,272 and seventh in rushing average at 4.89.• On special teams,was tied for seventh with 32 punts inside the 20 andwas fourth with a net kickoff average of 44.27 yards.