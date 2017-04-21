INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Dolphins 2017 Schedule

Here then are some stats and tidbits about that 2017 Dolphins schedule.

It has been four days since the NFL announced the 2017 regular season schedule, giving us more time to dissect and analyze the Dolphins’ slate.



Here then are some more stats and tidbits about that 2017 Dolphins schedule:



• The Dolphins will start and end the season at home for 12th time in franchise history. It previously happened in 1966, 1967, 1968, 1973, 1975, 1989, 1994, 1997, 2003, 2011 and 2014.



• This will be the first time the Dolphins open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will become the 21st different season-opening opponent. The opponents the Dolphins have not faced in a season opener are Baltimore, Jacksonville, Dallas, the New York Giants, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Carolina, New Orleans and the Rams.



• The trip to StubHub Center in Week 2 will mark the third consecutive year the Dolphins will play a road game against the Chargers. It’s the third time in franchise history (excluding AFL) the Dolphins will face a non-division opponent on the road three consecutive years. It happened in 2006-08 against the Houston Texans and in 1997-99 against the Oakland Raiders.



• The Week 3 trip against the New York Jets will mark the Dolphins’ earliest trip to New York since 2007. Three of the Dolphins’ last four road games against the Jets came in December and the other was on Nov. 29, 2015.



• The Dolphins will face the Tennessee Titans in Miami for the fourth time in five meetings. The only exception came in 2015 when the Dolphins left Tennessee with a 38-10 victory.



• When the Dolphins face the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 22, it will match the earliest date they have ended their home-and-home series. The teams played their second game in 1995 on that day after facing each other in the season opener.



• The Week 7 game against the Ravens will mark the Dolphins’ first night game in Baltimore, even counting the days of the Baltimore Colts. The Dolphins and Ravens played in prime time in Miami in 2000 when the Dolphins pulled out a 19-6 victory on the night Dan Marino was honored for his Hall of Fame career.



• The Week 8 game against the Raiders will be the Dolphins’ first Sunday night game since they faced the New York Jets in Miami on Sept. 26, 2010. The Dolphins appeared in at least one Sunday night game every year from 1987 through 2004, but the 2010 game against the Jets was the only Sunday night appearance since then.



• The Week 9 game at Carolina will mark the teams’ second prime-time meeting. The first took place Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009 when the Dolphins won 24-17, also at Carolina.



• The Dolphins’ three consecutive prime-time games are a first in franchise history and make them one of two teams in the NFL with three night games in a row in 2017. The Pittsburgh Steelers actually are scheduled for four consecutive prime-time games from mid-November to mid-December (Weeks 11-14).



• While Nov. 26 might seem late for the Dolphins’ first meeting against New England in 2017, it was just five years ago that the teams first faced each other even later. In 2012, the Dolphins first face the Patriots in Miami on Dec. 2 before the rematch Dec. 28 at Gillette Stadium in the season finale.



• The Dec. 11 game against New England will mark the ninth time the Dolphins have played host to the Patriots in a Monday night game in December. The last time was in 2004 when the Dolphins came back for a 29-28 victory.



• The Dec. 17 game at Buffalo will mark the fourth time in seven years the Dolphins face the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in December. It also happened in 2011, 2013 and last season.



• The Dec. 24 game against the Chiefs will mark the Dolphins’ eighth visit to Arrowhead Stadium and the fourth scheduled for December. The last came Dec. 21, 2008 when the game-time temperature was 10 degrees, making it the coldest game in Dolphins history.



• The Dec. 31 game against Buffalo will mark the Dolphins’ sixth season finale against the Bills, including the 2001 game that was a postponement from a Week 3 matchup moved because of the 9/11 attacks. All the games were in Miami. The Dolphins won all five games, with an average margin of 24 points.