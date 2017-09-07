  • Home>
Injury Report: Dolphins - Chargers

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Linebacker Rey Maualuga was the only Dolphins player who wasn’t a full participant in practice Wednesday.


Maualuga, the longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter who was signed Aug. 19, sat out because of a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins had the other players on their injury report listed as full participants, including center Mike Pouncey (hip) and running back Jay Ajayi (knee). The other was cornerback/safety Walt Aikens (back).

The Los Angeles Chargers had six players on their injury report, including first-round pick Mike Williams. The wide receiver from Clemson missed the season opener against the Denver Broncos because of a back injury and is expected to miss several weeks.

Also not practicing for the Chargers on Wednesday was safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion/shoulder).

Four players were listed as full participants: DE Jerry Attaochu (hamstring), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), TE Sean McGrath (knee) and G Kenny Wiggins (ankle).