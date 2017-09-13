Injury Report: Dolphins - Chargers

The only change in the Dolphins injury report Thursday involved center, who was given the day off in keeping with the team’s practice plan for him so far in 2017.

Since the start of camp, Pouncey has practiced one day and taken the next day off, all with the hope of keeping him in the lineup for all 16 regular season games — and hopefully beyond that.Linebackermissed his second consecutive day of practice as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.Running back(knee) and cornerback/safety(back) again were listed as full participants in practice. Head Coach Adam Gase said before practice that Ajayi has been dealing with some soreness.The Chargers had one change on their injury report, albeit a significant one.

Starting cornerback Jason Verrett did not practice Thursday because of a knee injury after not being on the injury report the previous day.First-round Mike Williams, who is expected to miss several weeks because of a back injury, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion/shoulder) did not practice for a second consecutive day.Four players were listed as full participants for a second consecutive day: DE Jerry Attaochu (hamstring), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), TE Sean McGrath (knee) and G Kenny Wiggins (ankle).