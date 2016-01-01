Inside The Numbers: Albert Wilson

New Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson … by the numbers
o Four of Wilson's eight career touchdowns covered 42 yards or longer, topped by a 63-yard pass from Alex Smith against the Oakland Raiders in 2017.
o Wilson has two touchdown receptions in four career playoff games, against the New England Patriots in 2015 and against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.
o Wilson has 12 career receptions of 25 yards or longer.
o Wilson's 42 catches in 2017 were split evenly between first half and second half/overtime.
o Wilson finished his collegiate career with 6,235 all-purpose yards, putting him in the top 30 in NCAA history.
o Wilson owns nine of the top 10 single-game receiving yardage totals in Georgia State history.
o Wilson owns six of the top seven longest plays from scrimmage in Georgia State history.
o As a freshman at Georgia State, Wilson scored the only touchdown in a 62-7 loss against Alabama when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.