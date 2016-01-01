Inside The Numbers: Albert Wilson

New Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson … by the numbers





o Four of Wilson's eight career touchdowns covered 42 yards or longer, topped by a 63-yard pass from Alex Smith against the Oakland Raiders in 2017.o Wilson has two touchdown receptions in four career playoff games, against the New England Patriots in 2015 and against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.

o Wilson has 12 career receptions of 25 yards or longer.o Wilson's 42 catches in 2017 were split evenly between first half and second half/overtime.

o Wilson finished his collegiate career with 6,235 all-purpose yards, putting him in the top 30 in NCAA history.o Wilson owns nine of the top 10 single-game receiving yardage totals in Georgia State history.

o Wilson owns six of the top seven longest plays from scrimmage in Georgia State history.

o As a freshman at Georgia State, Wilson scored the only touchdown in a 62-7 loss against Alabama when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.



