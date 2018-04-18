Inside The Numbers: Alumni Edition

The Dolphins will be honoring six prominent alums — Vernon Carey, Chris Chambers, Jeff Cross, A.J. Duhe, Brandon Fields and Paul Soliai — by signing them to ceremonial one-day contracts Thursday.Here are some numbers that illustrate their impact on the Dolphins:

• Carey ranks 12th in franchise history among offensive linemen with 121 games played.• Carey played more games than any other Dolphins offensive lineman since the start of the new millennium.• Carey is one of three University of Miami players the Dolphins have selected in the first round of the draft, along with wide receivers Yatil Green and Randal Hill.• Chambers led the Dolphins in receptions three times during his six full seasons with the team and was second once.

• Chambers ranks fifth in team history with 405 catches, trailing only Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore and O.J. McDuffie.• Chambers holds the franchise record for most receptions in a game with 15 against Buffalo in December 2004 and his 238 yards in that game stood as the team record until it was broken in 2012 by Brian Hartline with 253 against Arizona.• Chambers holds the franchise rookie record for most touchdown receptions with seven in 2001.• Cross is sixth in franchise history with 59.5 sacks, though he’s the latest Dolphins draft pick among those six. He was the 239th overall selection in the 1988 draft; Vern Den Herder (65 career sacks) was the 230th selection in 1971.

• Cross led the Dolphins in sacks five times during his eight seasons with the team.• Between 1985 and 1995, the Dolphins had a player reach double digits in sacks in a season four times; Cross had three of those seasons.• Cross is fifth all time among Dolphins defensive ends with 125 games, trailing only Jason Taylor, Vern Den Herder, Doug Better and• Duhe is tied with Patrick Surtain for 27th in franchise history for most games for a defensive player with 108.• Duhe’s seven sacks in 1977 trail only the eight recorded by Bill Stanfill in 1969 and Lorenzo Bromell in 1998 for most by a Dolphins rookie.• Duhe is the only rookie to ever lead the Dolphins in sacks in a season.

• Duhe remains the only player in NFL history with at least three interceptions and a pick-six in a conference championship game, which he did in the 14-0 victory against the New York Jets in the 1982 AFC title game.• Fields holds the Dolphins gross punting average records for a game (minimum four punts, 58.8), season (50.2) and career (minimum 120 punts, 46.8).• Fields is one of six NFL punters to average 50 yards or more in a season with his 50.2 in 2012. Shane Lechler is the only punter to do it twice.

• Fields owns three of the top 19 punting seasons in NFL history. Besides the 50.2 average in 2012, he averaged 48.8 in 2011 and 2013, those two figures tying for 17th in league history.• Fields is one of two punters in Dolphins history to be selected to the Pro Bowl, along with Reggie Roby.• Soliai is among six Dolphins defensive tackles to be selected to the Pro Bowl, but the lowest Miami draft pick (fourth round).• In Soliai’s first season as a full-time starter, the Dolphins went from 18th in the NFL in run defense to seventh.• Soliai ranks fifth among Dolphins defensive tackles in games played with 99. He trails only Tim Bowens (157), Randy Starks (111), Bob Heinz (109) and Manny Fernandez (103).